The Next Step: James and Giselle actors get married!
It may be one of the biggest shows on CBBC, but The Next Step has crossed over into real life.
Two of the stars actors have just recently got married.
Jordan Clark, who plays Giselle in the series, and Trevor Tordjman, who plays James, celebrated their wedding on 16 September.
As you can imagine their first dance was pretty spectacular, and even featured turns from some of their other TNS pals, including Michelle (Victoria Baldesarra) and West (Lamal Johnson), who also popped up at their celebrations!
The two dancers were regular cast members for the first four seasons of the Canadian show and still appear for special guest appearances.
Those include appearing as judges at regionals or national competitions or as friends of, or mentors to, the latest group of dancers.