Michael Morpurgo: Send in your questions for author
Michael Morpurgo is one of the UK's most famous children's authors.
He's written more than 130 books, loads of which you will recognise, including War Horse, Private Peaceful and Kensuke's Kingdom.
The former Children's Laureate is turning 80 and he has ANOTHER book on the way.
We'll be speaking to him about both of those things and we want YOU to send in your questions.
Maybe it's about how to become an author, or where his ideas come from. Or maybe you just want to wish him 'Happy Birthday'!
Head to the comments below and get in touch and we'll try to get as many answered as possible.