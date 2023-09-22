Strictly Come Dancing: First dances revealed
Get your glitter and sequins ready, as we get our first proper look at the Strictly Come Dancing contestants this weekend.
Last week we found out which dancers the celebrities are going to be paired up with, and this Saturday we get to watch their first official dances.
There's a big range of dances on show, from jive, to foxtrot, to cha cha cha - so get ready to boogie.
Everything you need to know about Strictly this year:
Prepare the dancefloor
All 15 Strictly pairs are going to be dancing this weekend to try impress the judges.
Because it's week one, no-one is going to be going home, but the scores still count.
Whatever points they get this week will be added on to next weekend's scores, where one pair will be leaving the show.
Who is dancing to what this week on Strictly?
Musical theatre star Layton Williams will be performing a samba with his dance partner Nikita Kuzmin to the song "Touch" by Little Mix.
Nikita explained that although Layton Williams is used to dancing in his job, Latin and ballroom dancing will be new to him.
Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell will be performing a foxtrot to "All About You" by McFly.
The music is ranging from some new pop to older classics, with Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu dancing to a Miley Cyrus song, and Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe taking to the floor for "Uptown Girl" by Billy Joel.
There's also going to be several Cha Cha Chas this week - including one by former Newsround presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy, with his dance partner Lauren Oakley.
That's just our Newsround picks - see the list in full below!
All the Strictly Come Dancing tracks and dances for week one:
Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington: "Get The Party Started" by Shirley Bassey - Cha Cha Cha
Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell: "All About You" by McFly - Foxtrot
Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin: "Touch" by Little Mix - Samba
Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystal: "I'm Sitting on Top of the World" by Bobby Darin - Quickstep
Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola: Can't Tame Her" by Zara Larsson - Jive
Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe: "Uptown Girl" by Billy Joel - Cha Cha Cha
Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu: "Prisoner" by Miley Cyrus featuring Dua Lipa - Tango
Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer: "Two Hearts" by Phil Collins - Quickstep
Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk: "Waffle House" by Jonas Brothers - Cha Cha Cha
Les Dennis and Nancy Xu: "Don't You Want Me" by The Human League - Tango
Nigel Harman and Katya Jones: "Smells Like Teen Spirit" by Nirvana - Paso Doble
Nikita Kandi and Gorka Marquez: "Run To You" by Whitney Houston - Waltz
Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice: "Pointless" by Lewis Capaldi - Viennese Waltz
Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley: "Boom Chack-A-Lak" by Apache Indian - Cha Cha Cha
Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima: "Crush" by Jennifer Paige - Cha Cha Cha
You can watch the first episode on BBC One this Saturday, at 6:15pm.
