Dream jobs: American news outlet hiring Taylor Swift and Beyoncé reporters
- Published
- comments
Dream job alert! An American news outlet is hiring a Taylor Swift reporter and a Beyoncé reporter.
While some people dream of being doctors, footballers or YouTubers, this might be the dream job for any huge fans of the music stars.
The reporters will have to be across everything the singers are doing to bring the latest scoops to the fans.
Does it sound like your dream job? Maybe you had another job in mind? Join in our vote and let us know what you dream of doing when you're older in the comments below!
In 2019 Newsround asked over 2000 children between 6-16 to pick three jobs they'd like to have from a list of 20 jobs.
The most picked was YouTuber followed by jobs including scientist, teacher and sportsperson, then came jobs including artist, singer and actor.
Maybe they sound more up your street!
Take a look at the vote below and if we've missed your dream job, let us know what it is in the comments.
If you cannot see the quiz, click here.