Link to newsround

Skydiver lands on inflatable unicorn

Watch: Skydiver lands on inflatable unicorn

We love to show you some pretty extraordinary stuff on Newsround - so how about this?

This is the video of skydiver Jan Zackl managing to land perfectly on an inflatable unicorn after jumping out of a plane!

Jan Zackl was among a number of skydivers who attempted the feat during an annual festival at a skydive centre in Langar, Nottinghamshire.

But he was the only one who managed to land directly on top of the inflatable.

More fun stuff!

Jumping onto a hotel. From a helicopter. On a bike. No joke.

Houston, we have a pattie!

Amazing aeroplane acrobatics!!!

Check out the 'Xturismo' - a super-speedy hoverbike!

Jack is an experienced skydiver - and also a qualified skydiving instructor - as only people who have done more than 200 jumps before were allowed to try the stunt.

In the clip you can see him flying in using a parachute, heading down towards the unicorn, then landing on it, before riding it along a slippy mat!

"It goes very fast and takes a lot of accuracy" said Hannah Parker, from Skydive Langar.

"It is safe and it's just a more slippery landing."

More on this story