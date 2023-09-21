Skydiver lands on inflatable unicorn
We love to show you some pretty extraordinary stuff on Newsround - so how about this?
This is the video of skydiver Jan Zackl managing to land perfectly on an inflatable unicorn after jumping out of a plane!
Jan Zackl was among a number of skydivers who attempted the feat during an annual festival at a skydive centre in Langar, Nottinghamshire.
But he was the only one who managed to land directly on top of the inflatable.
Jack is an experienced skydiver - and also a qualified skydiving instructor - as only people who have done more than 200 jumps before were allowed to try the stunt.
In the clip you can see him flying in using a parachute, heading down towards the unicorn, then landing on it, before riding it along a slippy mat!
"It goes very fast and takes a lot of accuracy" said Hannah Parker, from Skydive Langar.
"It is safe and it's just a more slippery landing."