How many pets does Millie Bobby Brown have?
Actor Millie Bobby Brown is famous from her roles on TV, in movies and as a United Nations Ambassador - but did you know that she also has LOADS of pets?
Her family adopt lots of animals from rescue centres, and she says they currently have 19, including eight dogs.
Millie Bobby Brown listed all her pets - and their names - in an interview with BBC Radio One presenter Greg James and you can check them all out below.
She is super-proud of them all and we wanted to give YOU the chance to big up your pets too, so tell us about them by leaving a comment at the bottom of the page.
The last time Millie Bobby Brown went on Radio One, she had told presenter Greg James about her family's full list of pets - but it's now got even bigger!
So get ready for this...
She told him her full list now includes eight dogs, four cats, one donkey, one pony, three goats, one sheep and one rabbit.
They also used to have two tortoises but they've now been donated to a classroom.
Her animals have got some pretty funky names too, such as Bernard the donkey, Lemonade the pony and Bellatrix the bunny!
Her sheep is called Norman - and Millie explained that she raised him herself, which included feeding him milk from a bottle for several weeks. She would often let him sleep in her bed too!
Although she's famous for her acting, Millie Bobby Brown is also a big supporter of rescue animals.
Because of this, her family has an awful lot of pets - lots of which are from rescue centres.
The actress also often helps other animals find new homes through her social media channels, where she shares posts from an animal rescue charity.
Shout out your pets
We want to hear all about your pets - tell us why you love them.
Maybe your pet has a funny name that you chose, or does some cool tricks. Do you have any nice memories of going outside with your pet, if you have a dog? Let us know in the comments below.
