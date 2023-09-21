Winnie the Pooh: Meet Carmen, a new dog character
Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood, a new toy friend is set to join one of our favourite fictional bears.
Carmen the dog will be seen alongside Winnie the Pooh and Christopher Robin, on adventures inspired by the original books by AA Milne.
Author Jane Riordan was inspired to introduce the animal after discovering that Milne had taken a toy dog mascot called Carmen with him when he served in the First World War.
The new collection Winnie The Pooh: Tales From The Forest sees the character Christopher, who was inspired by Milne's son, go on adventures in seven new stories.
Who is the new Winne the Pooh character, Carmen?
In 1966, AA Milne's wife wrote this in the Sunday Express: "(He) was saved from the (Battle of the) Somme by trench fever.
"He wrote to say that Carmen had found a French germ in the trench and blown it on to him.
"Four years after that (our son) Christopher Robin was born."
Riordan said: "It was fascinating to discover the little-known story told by Daphne Milne about AA Milne taking a small toy dog called Carmen with him when he served in the First World War.
"AA Milne even attributed his survival of the First World War to Carmen, so it felt appropriate to give this brave little dog a place alongside Christopher Robin and friends in our new story collection, Winnie The Pooh: Tales From The Forest.
"We feel she's earned her right to enjoy the peace of the forest just like all the readers who have been delighted by the Winnie the Pooh stories over the years."
The characters will have adventures in places such as Poohsticks Bridge and Eeyore's Gloomy Place, as well as real-world locations including the British Museum and the Tower of London.
Illustrator Mark Burgess - who has previously been involved in other Pooh books - has drawn Carmen in the style of artist EH Shepard's original depictions.