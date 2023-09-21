Solheim Cup 2023: What is it? Where is it taking place? Which golfers are taking part?
- Published
- comments
Get ready, as the biggest event in women's golf - the Solheim Cup - is about to tee-off!
The tournament is the women's equivalent of the Ryder Cup, and sees teams made of the best professional female golfers from the USA and Europe compete against each other.
The 2023 Solheim Cup is being held in the southern Spanish city of Málaga from 22-24 September.
Team Europe are looking to win a historic third consecutive title but what can we expect and who should we be looking out for?
Here's everything you need to know about this year's tournament!
What is the Solheim Cup?
The Solheim Cup takes place every two years, and is played over three days, between two teams of 12 players from the USA and Europe.
It is named in honour of the Norwegian-American golf club manufacturer Karsten Solheim and his wife Louise, who played a big part in supporting the women's game.
The first Solheim Cup was held in 1990, and this year marks the 18th edition of the competition.
Team USA have won the cup 10 times, compared with seven wins for Team Europe.
However, Europe are the current holders, having won the previous two events in 2019 and 2021 - and they're looking to win three titles in a row for the first time in their history.
Where is the 2023 Solheim Cup taking place?
The 2023 Solheim Cup is heading to Spain for the first time.
It will take place at Finca Cortesin in the coastal city of Málaga in southern Spain's Costa del Sol region.
The venue for each edition of the competition alternates between the USA and Europe - in 2021, the event was held in the American state of Ohio.
Who are the Solheim Cup teams and captains?
Team Europe will be captained by Norwegian Suzann Pettersen and they will go up against a United States team led by Stacy Lewis.
Europe's 12-strong team features three British players. England's Charley Hull and Georgia Hall are among eight automatic qualifiers, while Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh will be making her Solheim Cup debut.
The United States team includes the second and third highest ranked players in the world - Lilia Vu and Nelly Korda.
20-year-old Rose Zhang, who won the Americas Open on her LPGA debut in June, is also making her debut for Team USA.
How does the Solheim Cup work?
Each team uses 12 players for the three-day event.
On the first two days the players play as pairs, and on the final day they play one against one.
There are 28 matches over three days of play - eight foursomes and eight four-balls played on day 1 and 2 of the competition, as well as 12 singles on the final day.
Foursomes
Matches are played in pairs - two against two- but each pair only gets one ball to play with.
They take turns hitting the ball, with the first player hitting the tee shot, the second the second shot, the first the third and so on.
One player hits the tee shots on odd-numbered holes and they then switch so the other one hits them on even-numbered holes.
Four-balls
Matches are played in pairs, but each player in the pair plays their own ball.
At the end of each hole the player who needed the fewest shots counts for their team.
Singles
All 12 players from each team play one round against a member of the opposing team.
If a player wins a match they earn a point for their team. If a match finishes all-square each team earns half a point.
The first team to earn 14 and a half points wins the Ryder Cup.
If the teams finish level on 14 points then the team that took the trophy last time keeps it.