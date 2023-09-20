Online Safety Bill: Approved by House of Lords and ready to become law
After more than five years in the making, new rules designed to protect children and other users on social media and the internet are to be made into law.
The Online Safety Bill was approved by the House of Lords on 19 September but still needs royal assent - official approval - before it can become law.
Once it is law, online and social media companies will be expected to remove any illegal content quickly or stop it from being uploaded in the first place.
What will the Online Safety Bill do?
The Online Safety Bill will make online and social media companies legally responsible for keeping children and young people safe online.
The companies will have to remove any content that is illegal or contains harmful material - such as posts promoting abuse, eating disorders or bullying.
To prevent children and young people accessing age-inappropriate content, companies will also need to enforce age limits and put age-checking measures in place.
If companies don't do this Ofcom - the media regulator - will be able to issue fines of up to £18 million. or In some cases company bosses could face going to prison.
Social media companies will also be required to keep underage children off their platforms by checking ages.
That means if you use an app like TikTok and you're not 13 yet, you won't be able to have an account.
The new law also means adults -parents - will have greater control over the kind of content their children will see or engage with online.
What has the government said?
Some technology firms are worried that some of the measures outlined in the bill won't be able to be enforced, whilst digital rights campaigners say it could be a threat to freedom of expression.
But Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan said the bill was a "game-changing" piece of legislation.
Did you know?
If the House of Lords votes against a bill that the Commons wants, it can be delayed for a year, but the Lords cannot permanently block a bill.
"Today, this government is taking an enormous step forward in our mission to make the UK the safest place in the world to be online," she said.
Dame Melanie Dawes, chief executive of Ofcom, called the bill's passage through parliament "a major milestone in the mission to create a safer life online for children and adults in the UK."
What happens next with the Online Safety Bill?
The Online Safety bill isn't law just yet. It still needs to get the royal assent which is given by the King in his role as head of state.
It's the final stage of the bill's progress in Parliament and is essentially the monarch's official approval.
The bill will then become an Act of Parliament and will become law.