Asteroid Bennu: Nasa bring back 'pristine' sample of space rock
In a few days, Nasa will be bringing back samples of rock from an asteroid far away in space.
The asteroid is called Bennu - and Nasa have had a spacecraft studying it since 2018.
The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft left earth in October 2016, and is due to touch down in Utah in the US later this week.
Nasa says it has "pristine" samples of asteroid Bennu, which are now going to be studied in a lab.
What is asteroid Bennu?
Asteroid Bennu is a very big clump of rock - with an average diameter of just over 490 metres. It's pretty heavy as well, weighing around 78 billion kilos.
Nasa says the asteroid probably broke off a much bigger one as far as 2 billion years ago. Originally forming in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.
Because Bennu looks so similar to asteroids found on Earth scientists think it could contain some of the universe's oldest materials. This is why Nasa is so keen to investigate it - it could teach us more about where we come from.
The space agency said the "pristine material from Bennu" will offer generations of scientists a window into the time when the Sun and planets were forming - around 4.5 billion years ago.
What is an asteroid?
Asteroids are big chunks of rock which float though space and orbit the Sun.
They are much smaller than planets, and can vary in size.
There are lots of asteroids in our solar system, and most of them are in the main asteroid belt, which floats between Mars and Jupiter.
What has OSIRIS-REx been up to?
Nasa sent a spacecraft up into the sky in 2016. The mission was to study asteroid Bennu, and to bring back a sample to Earth. It was the first time ever that Nasa sent a spacecraft to make contact with an asteroid.
OSIRIS-REx had a tricky time landing on the asteroid's gravelly surface, but eventually made it onto the rock.
Nasa's craft is currently returning to Earth, and when the spacecraft gets to around 63,000 miles above the planet, it will release the capsule containing the precious sample of rock from the asteroid.