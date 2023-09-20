UK weather: Hurricanes Lee and Nigel bring rain and high winds to UK
Many parts of the UK are experiencing extremely wet and windy weather thanks to Hurricane Lee.
Flood warnings in parts of Northern England and Wales have been issued with the Met Office predicting 150mm of rain falling in some places.
Amber weather warnings were in place in Devon and Somerset at the weekend with yellow warnings in other parts of southwest England and South Wales with hundreds of homes in Wales without power.
The wet, windy weather is not due to let up any time soon, with recently formed Hurricane Nigel making its way across the Atlantic.
Hurricane Lee
Hurricane Lee recently battered the Caribbean Islands as a category one storm before intensifying as it travelled across the north east of the US and into parts of Canada.
It grew from a category one storm to a category five storm in just 24 hours, causing winds of up to 160mph.
As the hurricane started to weaken it travelled across the Atlantic towards the UK.
Rather than hurricane conditions, it brought with it heavy wind and rain.
Hurricane Nigel
Currently, Hurricane Nigel is northeast of Bermuda.
By Friday it's predicted Nigel will have weakened significantly - although the storm is likely to bring more wind and rain to the UK over the weekend.
The Met Office said: "On Sunday, we will start to see the influence of ex-tropical Hurricane Nigel, which will be offshore in the mid-Atlantic. These systems have a long reach.
"It will increase rainfall rates and also winds to bring unsettled weather to the UK."
Where in the UK are the weather warnings?
On Wednesday there's a yellow weather warning for wind in place for parts of West Scotland which the Met Office says could cause transport delays, short term loss of power and large waves in coastal towns.
There are also yellow weather warnings for rain in the North West of England, South East of England and parts of Wales.
It means flooding is likely and some areas may experience powercuts and travel disruption because of flooding on roads, rail and some airports.
By Thursday only the South East has a yellow weather warning still in place for rain.