England Women's Player of the Year award: Mary Earps claims the win
Mary Earps - fearsome Lioness, superstar goalkeeper and now England Women's Player of the Year.
After helping England get to the finals with her fantastic performance at the World Cup this summer, Earps won Fifa's Golden Glove - and now she can add another award to her list of achievements.
The 30-year-old beat off Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood in the fans' vote.
She might even score a hat-trick and have three awards this year under her belt because she's also up for the Fifa Best Goalkeeper award, which she won in 2022.
Mary Earps won 16 international caps in the past year - seven of these were at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
The Manchester United goalie has been capped 41 times in total.
She was player of the match when England faced Nigeria in the last 16 and it came down to penalities.
Earps was also a key player in the final against Spain and saved a penalty, although England ultimately lost 1-0, leaving Spain to claim the World Cup title.