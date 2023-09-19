Rare dinosaur skeleton Barry goes on sale at Paris auction
- Published
- comments
Meet Barry the dinosaur.
The nearly complete dinosaur skeleton will be sold in Paris next month and is expected to be bought for up to €1.2m ($1.2m, £970,000).
The camptosaurus dinosaur dates back to the late Jurassic period, around 150 million years ago.
Barry was discovered in 1990s and is named after Barry James, the palaeontologist who found it.
Repair work has taken place on the dino skeleton before the sale.
"It is an extremely well-preserved specimen, which is quite rare," said Alexandre Giquello, from Drouot, the auction house where the sale will take place.
The skull is complete at 90% and the rest of the dinosaur is complete at 80%.
Alexandre Giquello, From auction house Drouot
Barry is 2.1m (6.9ft) tall and 5m (16.4ft ) long.
Giquello added that the sale of dinosaur fossils is quite rare, with only a few sales a year around the world.
However some experts are worried about these items going on private sale.
Back in April, a Tyrannosaurus rex was sold at auction for the first time in Europe.
Dinosaur expert, Prof Steve Brusatte spoke to the BBC about this sale and said he was concerned the skeletons which were "scientifically very valuable" could "disappear into the vaults of private collectors".