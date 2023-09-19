Tennis Davis Cup: Great Britain are through to the quarter finals
- Published
- comments
Great Britain have reached the quarter-finals in the tennis Davis Cup.
Dan Evans and Neal Skupski beat France's Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in a tough game, which Evans described as "chaos".
Evans and Skupski now head to the knock-out stages of the cup, to be held in Malaga in November.
In the next round the pair will play either Italy or Serbia - to be announced later this week.
What is the Davis Cup in tennis?
The Davis Cup is a men's tennis competition where players from hundreds of countries compete to become the world champions.
Unlike other tennis tournaments - like Wimbledon - the Davis Cup has winners based on nationality.
People compete in teams for their country, rather than for a prize for themselves, like in the football or rugby world cup.
The women's equivalent of the Davis Cup is called the Billie Jean King Cup, which started in 1963, 63 years after the Davis Cup.
What happened at the GB Davis Cup match?
The doubles match between Great Britain and France was extremely close at first - France won the first set, and the two sets after were both tie-breakers.
The final score was 2-1 to Great Britain - the sets were 1-6, 7-7(4), 7-6(6). The match was played in Manchester, so a home crowd of excited GB fans cheered and celebrated the win.
"There's something about the Davis Cup," he said. "It's never just simple. It's an amazing crowd, there's so many here so thank you - you really helped me through."
Fans now have to wait until 21-26 November for Great Britain to play in the next round - the final eight.