Number of English schools with problem Raac concrete rises to 174
The government has added 27 schools in England to its list affected by RAAC concrete.
RAAC is a type of concrete and stands for reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete. It's not as strong as standard concrete and there are concerns that buildings made using RAAC might now be unsafe.
Hundreds of schools are being inspected every week to check whether RAAC has been used in the buildings.
For schools where RAAC has been found, headteachers will be in touch with parents and pupils and alternative arrangements will be made for lessons away from those buildings or problem areas.
The government said it would update its list every two weeks.
What's happened in schools where RAAC has been found?
A number of schools in England had to delay the start of the new academic year in September as the Department for Education (DfE) told them to close areas of buildings where RAAC was present.
Many of those schools have since been able to introduce ways to safely allow pupils back into school.
Only one setting still has pupils in fully remote learning - similar to the arrangements used during the coronavirus pandemic. The fully remote learning figure is down from four schools, two weeks ago.
Twenty-three schools are providing a mix of face-to-face and remote learning, up from 20 schools at the end of August before the new term in England started.
There are no schools that remain fully closed following the summer holidays. In the first set of figures, there were 19 schools that had either closed or delayed the start of term due to RAAC problems.
The English schools newly found to have RAAC are:
- Ark John Keats Academy, Enfield
- Avenue Centre for Education, Luton
- Baildon Church of England Primary School, Baildon, Shipley
- Baskerville School, Birmingham
- Buttsbury Junior School, Essex
- Colyton Grammar School, Colyford, East Devon
- Eldwick Primary School, Bingley
- Farlingaye High School, Suffolk
- Farnborough College of Technology, Farnborough
- Grantham College, Grantham
- Kingsbury High School, Kingsbury, London
- Marling School, Stroud
- Marple Sixth Form College (part of Trafford College Group), Stockport
- Maryvale Catholic Primary School, Birmingham
- Merrylands Primary School, Basildon
- Mulberry Stepney Green Mathematics and Computing College, London
- Myton School, Warwick
- Ortu Corringham Primary School and Nursery, Stanford-le-Hope
- Ravens Academy, Clacton-on-Sea, Essex
- Selworthy Special School, Taunton
- St Joseph's Catholic Voluntary Academy, Market Harborough, Leicestershire
- Steeple Bumpstead Primary School, Steeple Bumpstead
- Stepney All Saints Church of England Secondary School, London
- Surrey Street Primary School, Luton
- The Link School, Sutton, Surrey
- The Macclesfield Academy, Macclesfield
- Westlands School, Kent