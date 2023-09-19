The Great British Bake Off: When does Bake Off 2023 start? Published 3 minutes ago

Image source, Channel 4/ Love Productions Image caption, The new Great British Bake Off team as cake

Aprons at the ready, Bake Off is nearly back.

The Great British Bake Off is returning to our screens for 2023 with a new presenter and some brand new baking themes.

ITV's This Morning host Alison Hammond will be joining the show this year, in which 12 bakers will battle it out to be crowned the winner.

With just a week away from the first show what do we know so far?

Will you be watching? Do you enjoy baking? Let us know in the comments below.

What do we know about the new Bake Off series?

Bake Off's new presenter

Image source, Getty Images

Alison Hammond will join the presenting line up, along with Noel Fielding. Alison is replacing Matt Lucas who left the show last year.

Alison will be there to keep the bakers entertained and give them some support if the challenges become a bit too much.

"I was really chuffed," said Alison when she found out she got the job.

"It was a lovely feeling...and my son was really excited as well, because he loves Bake Off," Alison added.

The Bake Off judges

Image source, Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4 Image caption, Judges Prue Leith (L) and Paul Hollywood (R) with last year's winner Syabira Yusoff in the middle

Bake Off judges Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be returning to keep a close eye on the 12 new contestants.

Although Prue is the expert, she said she actually took some baking tips from new presenter Alison.

Alison competed as a contestant on the Celebrity Bake Off in 2020 and Prue says her brownie recipe was delightful.

"I took home her brownie recipe - she scribbled it on a postcard and it sat on my fridge door for a long time," says the judge.

"I've made the recipe two or three times now. It's a classic brownie, but it has Daim bars in it, so it's a bit crunchy. It's so good.

"I made them for my grandkids and I made two great trays of them recently when we had a family party. It went down well with everybody."

Who won last year's Bake Off?

Image source, Mark Bourdillon/Channel 4 / Love Productions Photo Image caption, Syabira, Abdul and Sandro were the finalists of Bake Off 2022

Heading into the Bake Off tent, with their wooden spoons and mixing bowls, will be 12 new contestants.

Last year Abdul, Syabira and Sandro made it to the final, with Syabira taking home the prize - but who will win this year?

Each week the bakers create a trio of brilliant bakes - a signature bake, a technical challenge, and a show-stopper, all judged by Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

What are the new themes for the Bake Off weeks?

As usual each week will have a theme from the classics - bread, cake and biscuit week - but new additions this year will be chocolate, botanicals and party bakes.

Judge Prue says the bakers this year are "a good fun bunch".

"We had everybody from delivery drivers to a science teacher and a doctoral research associate," she says.

"When you talk to them, they are just such an interesting bunch and all very, very different. They're different ages, too, ranging from student age to someone who was retired cabin crew."

When does Bake Off start? What channel is Bake Off on?

Series 14 of the Great British Bake Off starts on Tuesday 26 September at 8pm on Channel 4.

So now you're ready, on your mark, get set, bake.