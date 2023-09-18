'Meteor strike' on Dublin beach is actually big hole dug with kids' spade
An Irish news channel has had to correct an embarrassing mistake after reporting a 'suspected meteor strike' on a beach in Dublin.
Announcing that a rock may have smashed into the beach in Portmarnock, Virgin Media News sent a journalist to the scene of the 'crater' to find out more.
While there, she was joined by Dave Kennedy, a local space enthusiast, who had discovered the 'impact site' while out walking his dog.
After discovering the hole, Mr Kennedy said he had felt "complete shock".
"I knew immediately that it was an impact site, " he said, while holding a rock that he believed could be the meteorite itself.
Asked what it was about the rock that made him think it had come from space, Mr Kennedy said: "The actual weight of it and its density - you're definitely going to have to get it checked out."
But unfortunately for Mr Kennedy and Virgin Media News, the meteorite mystery was far less exciting.
Footage posted to social media revealed the crater was actually just a big hole that had been dug with a kids' spade.
A Virgin Media News report the following day said: "The mystery of the hole found on the north Dublin beach has apparently been solved.
"Denting the hopes of a local space enthusiast that had hoped it was the site of a meteor strike - footage emerged last night of two men digging the hole on Portmarnock Beach."
After the 'crater' was revealed to be nothing more than a big hole, Mr Kennedy said he was "disappointed" but still plans to get the rock analysed, just in case.
