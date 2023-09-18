What’s happened so far at the Rugby World Cup?
The Rugby World Cup in France is in full swing with every team having played at least once.
So, 10 days into the tournament that started on 8 September and ends on 28 October, how are things looking for the home nations and Ireland so far?
If you need a refresher or want to find out more about how the competition works, we have a handy guide to the Rugby World Cup just for you, or you can watch the video below for a quick recap.
England
England have moved top of Pool D after a 34-12 win over Japan on Sunday.
Describing the victory as "not the prettiest", England fly-half George Ford said humid conditions made things difficult: "It was probably not the prettiest watching it. It's really hard to play with the ball in these conditions - the balls are dead greasy, but we got there in the end."
England went in at halftime 13-9 up, but captain Courtney Lawes scored the strangest of tries in the second half, collecting the ball after it bounced off Joe Marler's head to extend the team's lead.
"That was a decent header from Joe Marler. Sometimes the luck falls in your favour so I will take it," he said.
England are unbeaten so far in the tournament after two games.
Next up is a clash against Chile on Saturday 23 September.
Wales
Wales made it two wins from two at the Rugby World Cup beating Portugal 28-8 on Saturday.
Tries from Louis Rees-Zammit, captain Dewi Lake, Jac Morgan and Taulupe Faletau helped Wales to victory.
Wales have now secured a try bonus point - for scoring (at least) four tries - in both of their wins against Fiji and Portugal.
They top Pool C with matches against Australia and Georgia to follow.
Wales coach Warren Gatland said although the performance could've been better: "If someone said you'd have 10 points from the first two games, we'd have been happy with that".
Ireland
Johnny Sexton became Ireland's all-time top points scorer as his side beat Tonga 59-16 in Nantes on Saturday night.
Ireland are one of the favourites to win the tournament and following his record breaking moment, Johnny Sexton said: "I don't think it's about individual achievements this evening, it's about getting the next win and keep building in this tournament".
"We move on and we concentrate now on a massive game next week. Playing against the world champions is going to be very special and we have to be ready."
Thanks to a bonus point, Ireland are top of Pool B and face reigning world champions South Africa on Saturday 23 September.
Scotland
World champions, South Africa beat Scotland 18-3 last weekend.
With the game in the balance 6-3 at half time, South Africa took control in the second half to eventually win the game comfortably.
Scotland's captain Jamie Ritchie says Scotland must win every game in Pool B, including Ireland on 7 October.
He said: "As a group, we have got three massive games to come for us.
"We can't afford to slip up. The pressure is on us now. We have to hit the ground running in two weeks' time.
"All the games are must-win now."
Scotland are next in action vs Tonga on Sunday September 24.