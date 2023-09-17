Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Pro-celebrity partners have been revealed
- Published
- comments
Strictly Come Dancing is well and truly back, and the class of 2023 have all been coupled up, ready to take our screens by storm!
In the opening show on Saturday 16 September, the celebs and the pros all found who they'd be dancing with, and we've got them all here for you.
Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley
First up we have Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who has been presenting Channel Four News for 25 years. But before that, he used to present Newsround!
He's partnered with Lauren Oakley, who's a new pro on Strictly this year. Krishnan said it was "brilliant" that they were put together, and Lauren said that while she wants be kind and have fun, she won't shy away from being a hard taskmaster: "When it's time to be strict, I know how to be strict. Don't worry about that!".
Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin
Musical theatre star Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin are Strictly's only same-sex pairing this year.
Nikita said that while Layton's stage training may give him an edge, it's not going to be completely easy for him: "Ballroom and Latin are completely different to anything Layton has done so far, the technique, posture and especially to co-ordination is completely different. He has a lot to learn and I can't wait to teach him."
Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima
Love Island star and BBC3 presenter Zara McDermott was paired with Graziano Di Prima.
Zara said that she was the most nervous she'd ever been, adding: "I'm not a natural born performer or extrovert, so this is the biggest challenge of my life!"
Jody Cundy CBE and Jowita Przystał
Jody Cundy is gold-medal-winning Paralympic athlete, and he's been partnered up with last year's winning pro Jowita Przystał.
Jody said that he didn't think his sporting background would be of huge help to him on the dancefloor, but that he was ready to "shoot for the stars".
Jowita said: "I need to admit I'm actually a bit nervous because I don't want to let him down, but I have a lot of ideas."
Nikita Kanda and Gorka Márquez
BBC Asian Network's breakfast presenter Nikita Kanda is with Gorka Márquez, who's previously danced with Strictly stars such as Alexandra Burke and Helen Skelton.
When asked about her dancing skills, Nikita said: "I am a party animal but when it comes to choreography, that's what I'm here to learn…
"I need to learn some new skills - I'm just like, one arm up in the air!"
Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer
Eddie Kadi is a comedian and he'll be dancing with Strictly's longest-serving pro dancer, Karen Hauer.
Eddie clearly likes a laugh, but Karen said she won't be messing around: "He will be cracking the jokes, but I'm going to be cracking the whip".
Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell
EastEnders star Bobby Brazier was paired with Dianne Buswell.
Brazier said he was "so pleased" with his partner, with Dianne adding: "I am so happy! I have already adopted Bobby as my little brother, and I already care so much about him.
"I just want him to have the best time ever."
Nigel Harman and Katya Jones
Actor Nigel Harman also used to be on EastEnders, but also does lots of musical theatre - he even won an Olivier award for his performance as Lord Farquaad in Shrek the Musical. He'll be dancing with Katya Jones.
Hearing about Katya's "strict" teaching style, Harman said: "Everyone keeps telling me this and every time they tell me this I get more and more terrified, but I am pretending I'm really calm about it."
Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola
Sticking with soap stars, Ellie Leach is a familiar face for any Coronation Street fan, although she left the show earlier this year. She's switched cobbled streets for ballrooms with partner Vito Coppola.
Ellie said: "I'm over the moon that Vito is my partner. Honestly, I'm so excited! I think we are going to have so much fun."
Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk
Waterloo Road and Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas will be dancing with Luba Mushtuk.
When he found out who his partner was, Adam said: "I'm loving life… what is not to love? I'm on Strictly Come Dancing and I've got this Russian princess!
"I'm buzzing, absolutely over the Moon."
Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe
Tennis star Annabel Croft has won lots of tournaments on the court, but can she lift the glitterball trophy with partner Johannes Radebe?
She was very happy to hear who she'd been paired with, saying: "I've got the best partner I could possibly have wished for, honestly he's so special... it's such an honour and a privilege to be dancing with you, thank you."
Les Dennis and Nancy Xu
Les Dennis has been a staple on British telly for years, and he;'s best known for presenting a programme called Family Fortunes. He's been partnered with Nancy Xu.
When he found out, Les said: "I am so happy… as soon as I met Nancy I knew I could learn from her, she is a great teacher and she is so enthusiastic."
Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice
Amanda Abbington is best known for playing a major role in BBC's Sherlock, a drama based on the famous detective.
She'll be dancing with Giovanni Pernice, who lifted the glitterball trophy with Rose Ayling-Ellis in 2021.
Amanda said: "I'm ecstatic! We get on really well, same sense of humour, and [are] dedicated to working hard."
Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington
Angela Rippon not only used to present the BBC ballroom show called Come Dancing that gave strictly its name, but at the age of 78, she'll be the contest's oldest ever contestant.
She's been partnered with Kai Widdrington.
"When I saw it was Kai, I couldn't have been happier, I promise you," Angela said, and Kai was just as happy: "I am absolutely delighted to have Angela, I think we are going to be fabulous."
Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu
And finally, we have TV presenter Angela Scanlon who will be competing with Carlos Gu.
When they found out, Angela was clearly thrilled as she said: "Thank you, universe!", and Carlos said he's got a plan for the glitterball.