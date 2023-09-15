Disney at 100: Movie maker celebrates UK film locations

Disney at 100: Movie maker celebrates UK film locationsPublished1 hour agoImage source, DisneyImage caption, For its 100th birthday Disney has released a list of UK locations used in its movies and recreated some famous scenes too. Here you can see a recreation of Mary Poppins outside the famous London cathedral, St Paul's, which plays a big part in the movie. St Paul's, as it looks now, was finished in 1711 and was designed by Sir Christopher Wren.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Staying in London it's a short hop to the famous Liberty department store where villain Cruella de Vil worked as a young woman. It's founder Arthur Lasenby Liberty first opened up a shop in 1875 and this building was completed in 1925. Fun fact, it was built using the wood from two warships; HMS Impregnable and HMS Hindustan.Image source, DisneyImage caption, To Scotland now and the Calanais Standing Stones on the Isle of Lewis, near Stornaway. The team behind Disney and Pixar's Brave, said the stones were a key inspiration for the movie Brave. Did you know they are one of Scotland’s best-preserved Neolithic monuments and were placed there 5,000 years ago - that makes them even older than Stonehenge.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Still in Scotland we're off to St Abbs Village. Located on the Berwickshire coast in the south of Scotland, this fishing village inspired the location where Thor and the remaining Asgardians lived after the war in Avengers: Endgame.Image source, DisneyImage caption, Regent's Park in London is one of the many parks in the city that acts as the backdrop for the 101 Dalmatians movie. The park was originally used for hunting and farming before the future King George IV came up with the idea to turn into a pleasure garden.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Ashdown Forest is an ancient area of open heathland in East Sussex in the south of England. You perhaps know it better as Hundred Acre Wood, the home for A.A. Milne's Winnie the Pooh and friends. The forest is where the friends love to spend their time, even playing Pooh Sticks at Pooh bridge. Have you ever played it?Image source, DisneyImage caption, During a 1935 trip to the UK, Walt Disney visited Great Fosters, a manor house in Surrey. Many years later, when working on Alice in Wonderland, it’s believed he used the maze there as inspiration for the scene in which Alice gets lost.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The Big Ben clock appears in several Disney movies, including Peter Pan and Mary Poppins Returns. Did you know Big Ben isn't the tower at all - it's the bell inside. The tower is named the Elizabeth Tower and stands next to the UK Parliament.