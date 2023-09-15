Amur leopards: Critically endangered cub takes its first steps outdoors
A rare leopard cub has taken its first steps outdoors at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster.
The 12-week-old is an Amur cub - thought to be one of the most endangered cats in the world.
Until now, the little leopard has been spending time with its mother, Kristen, in the safety of their den.
Keepers at the zoo have not named the cub yet as they still don't know whether it's a male or female.
'High risk of extinction'
There are thought to be around 120 Amur leopards left in the wild, with the species classed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
This means that it is at an extremely high risk of extinction in the wild.
Dr Charlotte McDonald, animal director at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, said the cub's birth is a "big step forward" in increasing Amur leopard numbers.
The new cub was born in June and is thought to weigh around two to three kilograms.
Dr McDonald added that she hopes the Park's conservation project will enable Amur leopards to be reintroduced to their natural environment.
"The end goal is to be able to reintroduce more Amur leopards back into protected areas of their native habitat in Russia and China," she explained.