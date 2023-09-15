Dogs: American bully XL dogs to be banned
UK Prime Minister (PM) Rishi Sunak has announced that the American bully XL dog will be banned in England, Wales and Scotland.
The announcement has come following a series incidents where the dogs have attacked and injured people.
A ban isn't able to be introduced straight away as work need to be done to define the breed, as it's not currently recognised by the main British dog associations.
However the PM says it will happen before the end of the year.
What is the American bully XL?
The breed is said to have started in the US in the late 1980s, when American pit bull terriers and American Staffordshire terriers were crossed.
There are four variations: standard, pocket, classic and XL.
The XL can weigh more than nine stone (60kg) and are strong enough to overpower an adult.
According the group Bully Watch, the breed first appeared in the UK "around 2014 or 2015", and that numbers grew rapidly during the pandemic.
Which dog breeds are banned in the UK?
- Currently there are four other dogs breeds currently banned in the UK: the Pit Bull Terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and Fila Brasileiro.
- Dogs that share physical characteristics to banned breeds, such as cross-breeds, are also banned.
- Owning a banned dog can result in an unlimited fine and a prison sentence of up to six months
NHS consultant surgeon Richard Baker said that because the dog has "such powerful jaws" it can cause more damage than a normal dog bite from a smaller breed would.
What happens when a dog breed is banned?
This isn't the first time a ban on a certain kind of breed has introduced in the UK.
The introduction of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 gave the government the power to ban any breed appearing "to be bred for fighting or to have the characteristics of a type bred for that purpose".
If a dog was on the banned list it meant that people weren't allowed to breed, sell or gift that type of dog to anyone.
But some experts have also been raised questions about how poorly-defined the breed currently is, which means a ban could accidentally also ban a wide range of other dogs that have similar traits.
When pit bull terriers were banned, there was something called a "amnesty period" where the law was paused for certain length of time to help people prepare.
During this period dog owners were allowed to keep the dogs under certain conditions, but once that period ended, owning one would be breaking the law.
It is unclear exactly how a ban on XL bullies would work and the government has said there has been "no final decision" on what would happen to people who already own XL bullies, after the ban comes into force.
As American bully XL is not a breed specifically recognised by the Kennel Club, banning it under existing law could prove challenging as the characteristics of the breed are extremely difficult to define.
What have people said?
Some safety campaigners and those who represent victims of dog attacks have been calling for this ban and have welcomed the news.
But many owners are unhappy about it, and insist that although they may look scary, if the dogs are trained and looked after properly, they make good pets and are no more dangerous than any other dog.
The Dog Control Coalition - a group of charities - told the BBC that banning specific breeds of dogs doesn't work and the government should focus on current dog control rules, and on promoting responsible dog ownership and training.
The coalition includes Battersea, Blue Cross, the Dogs Trust, BVA, the Scottish SPCA, the Kennel Club and Hope Rescue.
It said in a statement: "Thirty-two years of the Dangerous Dogs Act, which has focused on banning specific types, has coincided with a troubling increase in dog bites... This approach simply isn't working."
The United Kennel Club in the US, where the breed is more popular, has said that that an American bully "makes an excellent family dog" and "is gentle and friendly," but also notes that "dog aggression is characteristic of this breed".