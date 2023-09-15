Royal Family: Prince William and Princess Catherine join lessons at outdoor classroom
For many of you spending a lot of time in the classroom is normal, only really going outside for things like PE or at break and lunchtime.
Experts have said that some learning outdoors, with space to be active and explore nature, is very important when it comes to a children's development, as well as supporting good health and wellbeing.
Some schools also take their learning outside of the classroom, but not every school has access to nature in this way.
It seems like the Royal Family is a fan of this kind of approach, with the Prince and Princess of Wales joining a group of schoolchildren on Thursday for their weekly lessons outside at their forest school.
Do you ever get to learn outdoors? Is it more fun? Perhaps you like it better in the classroom? Have your say in our vote, and let us know in the comments, if you've tried any outdoor lessons.
Each child at the school has an outdoor class at least once a week, to help learn about environmental awareness, conservation and woodland management - alongside their regular required lessons.
William and Kate seemed to enjoy their time, joining the children to prepare food for a campfire and skimming bark off logs.
William also used a saw to cut some logs for a tree den — and Kate even popped inside for a look!
Outdoor learning in primary schools is a great way to really enjoy science, geography, sport and art and can also help to support the development of key skills, such as problem-solving, resilience, confidence, patience and independence.
However, schools still need to make time for more academic subjects like reading, writing, maths and languages - which might be easier in a classroom!