Huge vegetables: 9kg onion and other record-breaking giant veg
Now this one will make your eyes water - look at the size of this onion!
It weighs a whopping 9kg, and was grown by Gareth Griffin, from Guernsey.
He entered the onion into a competition at the Harrogate Show, where gardeners take their mega veg to be weighed.
This onion weighs more than the previous 'world-record' onion, which was 8.4kg.
Other whopping winners
As well as Gareth's onion, lots of other people entered their root vegetables into the competition.
Chris Parish grew a massive pumpkin - which weighed 102kg!
One man also won in several different vegetable categories - his cabbage, parsnip, carrot, beetroot AND cucumber all won him prizes.
World-record cucumber
Whilst Paul did win a prize for his cucumber in Harrogate, he's still not quite topped Sebastian Suski's world-record cucumber from 2022.
The cucumber was over a metre long - coming in at 113.4 cm. What would you make with all that cucumber - maybe a really big salad?
He explained that the trick to growing a really big cucumber is knowing when's the right time to cut it. If you leave it for too long, it risks rotting, and potentially exploding!
Other vegetable record holders
According to Guinness World Records, the heaviest marrow was grown in Barry, in Wales. Vincent Sjodin grew his marrow to 116.4kg
There's also the world's longest leek - which was 1.36 metres - grown by Joe in Mansfield.
You can read a full list of mega veg here.
Inspired to grow your own vegetables? Check out these top tips for making your own plots from the RHS gardening team.