Vectidromeus Insularis: New plant-eating dinosaur species found on Isle of Wight
The fossils of a new species of dinosaur has been discovered on the Isle of Wight, off the south coast of England.
The remains belong to a herbivorous - or plant-eating - dinosaur called vectidromeus insularis, which lived over 100 million years ago.
It's thought the two-legged dinosaur was around the size of a chicken and could move around speedily.
Professor Dave Martill from the University of Portsmouth, said: "It is utterly bizarre that so many new dinosaurs are being discovered on the Isle of Wight.
"Vectidromeus is the seventh new species of dinosaur to be discovered in the last four years. This is all down to the amateur collectors."
What did experts find?
The discovery was made as part of research carried out jointly by the universities of Portsmouth and Bath.
The fossils are of vectidromeus insularis, which lived about 125 million years ago and roamed alongside early tyrannosaurs, spinosaurs and iguanodons.
Experts say the discovery suggests that Europe had its own family of small plant-eating dinosaurs, which were different to those from Asia and North America.
Did you know?
Due to its small size, it's thought Hypsilophodontia fed on low-growing vegetation such as shoots and roots.
The new species is the second member of the Hypsilophodont family to be found on the island.
The Isle of Wight is one of the UK's richest dinosaur fossil sites and is referred to as 'Dinosaur Island'.
