World's Best School: Two schools in Wales up for awards
Two Welsh schools have been nominated in the World's Best School prizes.
A primary school in Barry and a sixth form in Cardiff have made it to the final three in two different categories.
One of the schools set up a "pay as you feel" shop to help families through the cost of living crisis.
The winners will be announced in November.
What is the World's Best School Prize?
Every year, schools have the chance to win the Best School Prize in five different categories.
The categories are Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity and Supporting Healthy Lives.
Prize-winners get money to buy new things for their school.
Which schools have been chosen?
Cadaxton Primary School has been chosen for the Overcoming Adversity award. It's up against schools from India and Israel.
Cardiff Sixth Form College - which is a private school for older teenagers - is up for the Supporting Healthy Lives award.
What's the difference between a private school and a state school?
Private schools are not run by the government - parents or guardians pay fees for their children to study there.
State schools are funded by the government, which collects funding for schools through taxes, that adults pay. Parents or guardians don't pay school fees for state schools.
Cadaxton Primary School, in Barry, was praised for helping families during the cost of living crisis.
The school set up a "pay as you feel" food shop, as well as a place to wash laundry and get items of uniform.
As the cost of everyday things has been getting more expensive, some families have been finding it hard to get the right uniform for school, or enough food for children to eat.
The pay as you feel shop is run by children and parents, and the school also helped other schools across Wales to set up food boxes for kids.
In Welsh it's called a Big Bocs Bwyd - which translates to 'big food box'.
Cardiff Sixth Form College is up for the Supporting Healthy Lives prize.
The school made a plan to look after it's student's wellbeing - which included giving points for activities like volunteering.
It said this gave teenagers the chance to look after their mental and physical health whilst they tackle schoolwork and exams.