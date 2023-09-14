Nasa: Space agency releases amazing photos to show off space telescopes

Nasa: Space agency releases amazing photos to show off space telescopesPublished47 minutes agoImage source, NASAImage caption, The US space agency has released amazing photos to show off their space telescopes, including the Chandra X-ray Observatory, the Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile and the new James Webb Space Telescope - which only went into space in 2021. Nasa has called these pics the "Fab Five".Image source, NASAImage caption, The Galactic Centre - the heart of the Milky Way - is about 26,000 light-years away from Earth, but powerful telescopes, like Nasa’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, can show it virtually. It contains a supermassive black hole, super-hot clouds of gas, and giant stars.Image source, NASAImage caption, This photo shows Vela Pulsar - which Nasa scientists are studying right now. It's the aftermath of a star that collapsed and exploded and now sends out a storm of particles and energy into space.Image source, NASAImage caption, Urgh, this one looks like an eye, or a gross space tongue licking it's lips, but it's actually Kepler's Supernova Remnant - the remains of an exploded star! The blue colour is the blast itself and the white and yellow show the debris.Image source, NASAImage caption, ESO 137-001 is the catchy name of another galaxy! As it moves through space at 1.5 million miles per hour, it leaves two tails behind it, made of superheated gas. Here you can see the red colour which highlights hydrogen atoms.Image source, NASAImage caption, NGC 1365 is another galaxy - a spiral galaxy - containing a supermassive black hole being fed by a stream of material. Some of the hot gas revealed in the X-ray image (highlighted in purple) will eventually be pulled into the black hole.