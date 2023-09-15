Fifa Best Awards 2023: Daly, Greenwood, James, Earps and Walsh all nominated
Five Lionesses have been nominated for this year's Fifa Best Awards.
Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Lauren James and Keira Walsh have been nominated for player of the year, and Mary Earps' has also been nominated for best goalkeeper.
Sarina Wiegman also got a nomination for her coaching skills.
England's nominations
This isn't the first time this year that Lioness Rachel Daly has been put up for an award - she was given the FA Women's Player of the Year award earlier this month.
Young star Lauren James has been recognised for her striking skills - she scored three goals in the World Cup, and had more combined goals and assists than any other player.
Next up, Alex Greenwood - who also plays for Manchester City, has been noticed for her defending, alongside England teammate Keira Walsh, who plays in midfield.
Mary Earps has also got herself a nomination for best goalie - she also won the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper at the 2023 World Cup.
And there had to be some recognition for Sarina Wiegman!
She's up for best manager, thanks to her campaign getting England all the way to the women's World Cup final.
Some other highlights in the nominations include Spanish players Jenni Hermoso, Aitana Bonmati, Salma Paralluelo and Mapi Leon all being nominated for best player, as well as Australia's iconic Sam Kerr.
If you're missing seeing the Lionesses in action, don't worry, they're playing against Scotland next Friday for the start of the Nations Cup.
