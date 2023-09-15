National Doodle Day: Celebrities and artists show off their creations

National Doodle Day: Celebrities and artists show off their creationsPublished49 minutes agoImage source, National Doodle DayImage caption, In 2004, the British charity organization Epilepsy Action established the first National Doodle Day. It has been held in September ever since and has helped raise money to support people living with epilepsy. Paddington illustrator R. W. Alley, is kicking off this year’s Doodle Day.Image source, R.W.AlleyImage caption, He's doing an online illustration masterclass to show others how they can learn step-by-step how to draw the much-loved bear.Image source, National Doodle DayImage caption, Eurovision star Sam Ryder also picked up the pencil, along with hundreds of other artists, illustrators and celebrities.Image source, National Doodle DayImage caption, CBBC's Alishea doodled this self-portrait of herself with a sheep and the CBBC logo.Image source, Alishea Campbell DrummondImage caption, She also included some detail of a drama symbol and a sheep, as well as lots of hearts!Image source, National Doodle DayImage caption, Her partner in crime, Laura, showed off this rather funny image of what looks like a can of condensed milk - but with a twist!Image source, Laura HopkinsImage caption, Laura is known for her art club on CBBC so we are sure she didn't take too much persuasion to share a doodle for the special occasion.Image source, National Doodle DayImage caption, Heartstopper author and creator Alice Oseman shared this doodle of some of the characters from the TV series.Image source, Alice OsemanImage caption, Her doodles play a big part in the show and so it's not a surprise that she was keen to contribute.Image source, Connor SwindellsImage caption, Actor Connor Swindells, who was part of the Barbie movie, contributed this pic of a moose and a his pet cat - we wonder if he always secretly wanted a pet moose too?!Image source, Freema Agyeman Image caption, While Feema Agyeman, who played companion Martha in Doctor Who, drew this beautiful pen drawing of a rose. This year’s National Doodle Day will also see schools up and down the country hosting their very own art exhibitions - so maybe you'll be doodling very soon too!