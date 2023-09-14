Bellingham, Haaland and Beckham: Sports star spelling mix-ups!
Jude Bellingham is certainly the man of the moment.
He's been putting in world-class performances for club and country, picking up player of the match in England's game against Scotland earlier this week.
The 20-year-old also recently signed a huge six-year deal with Spanish giants Real Madrid and has won the hearts of the fans there with some amazing performances.
However, it seems that some people at his new club need to brush up on their spelling!
Eagle-eyed fans spotted that in a video posted on social media, the football star's locker actually spelt 'Bellimgham' and not Bellingham!
It turns out Jude isn't the only footballer to have his name misspelt. Take a look at these other sporting mix-ups!
Erling Haaland
Norway's Erling Haaland is also arguably one of the best footballers in the world, but that doesn't mean people have learnt to spell his name, either.
As a result, a tourist board in Sweden is feeling a little like a cheesed-off teacher at the moment.
Halland is a region in southern Sweden known for its beautiful beaches, whereas Haaland is how you correctly spell the Norwegian superstar striker's surname!
Because so many people are spelling Erling's surname wrong, it means when people do actually want to look at posts about Halland, the place, they can't see anything other than the footballer!
Even Google thinks you mean Haaland rather than Halland when you search for the destination!
That's why the head of the Visit Halland tourism board is pleading with football fans to proof-read their social media posts.
Haaland for the player, Halland for the town!
David Beckham
He may be better known now as the dad of Brooklyn or the husband of fashion designer Victoria from the Spice Girls, but former England captain and Manchester United legend David Beckham used to be one of thr world's most famous soccer players!
However, during the 1997 Charity Shield match between the Reds and Chelsea, even Beckham had the wrong name written on his shirt.
Beckham started the game on the bench, and when he was subbed on, people were surprised to find his name was misspelt as 'Beckam' on the back of his shirt.
However the error didn't seem to faze Beckham or his team, as United went on to beat the Blues that day 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out and Beckham was pictured in the stands with the trophy wearing his misspelt shirt!