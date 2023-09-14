European bumblebees: Population could fall drastically due to climate change and habitat loss
Scientists are warning that populations of European bumblebees could fall drastically in the coming decades due to climate change and habitat loss.
Europe has 68 different species of bumblebees, which all play a crucial role in pollinating crops and wild plants.
However, they are used to the cooler temperatures of the Northern Hemisphere, and a warming world caused by human activities is putting them increasingly under threat.
The Experts' report predicts that bumblebee species found in the Arctic and those that live high up in mountainous regions may even be pushed to the edge of extinction.
Lead author of the study Guillaume Ghisbain said better conservation by humans could help: "The survival of bumblebees will ultimately depend on how we protect our natural habitats and climates at a large scale."
What's the buzz about bees?
A third of the world's food production depends on bees.
Bees pollinate (a process vital to crops growing) three quarters (75%) of leading global crops, including oilseed rape, apples, soft fruits, beans and and .
Bees are vital for maintaining the balance between living organisms such as human beings, plants, and animals as well as their environment.
They also help reduce pollution.
Scientific studies have proven that bees have become increasingly endangered. The UN says one million species face extinction in a report they released in 2015.
What did scientists find?
A team of Belgian researchers collected past and present data on 46 bumblebee species across Europe and also looked at the latest climate change forecasts as well as predictions of changes in land use.
Lead author of the study Guillaume Ghisbain said that in the worst-case scenario "up to 75 percent of bumblebee species which are not currently threatened will see their distribution area shrink 30 percent by 2061-2080."
This means that most of the European bumblebees which are currently classified as of "least concern" on the IUCN's list of threatened species could fall into the endangered category.
Part of the forecasted decline is due to how land is expected to be used in the next half century.
Did you know?
Bumblebees can flaps their wings more than 200 times per second!
Climate change is also a threat to bumblebees.
Droughts, which are made more frequent and severe by a waring climate, cause a loss in the number of plants that bumblebees rely on.
Heatwaves intensified by global warming are also a threat, as the majority of bumblebee species are particularly sensitive to heat.
What can YOU do to help bees?
- Planting bee-friendly plants like heather and daisies and red clover on balconies, terraces, and in gardens can help
- Leaving sections of the garden wild and letting the grass grow long gives the bees a place to shelter
- Create a bee hotel for your garden's bee population
- Leaving a small dish with a few pebbles and shallow water in can help if a bee is thirsty
- There are also special bricks which bees can live in
- Don't use pesticides as they are really harmful to bees
- Buy honey and other hive products from your nearest local beekeeper