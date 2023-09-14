Guinness World Records: 2023 list includes impressive cow and juggling genius
- Published
- comments
Guinness World Records has revealed the list from this year's book , and it features a huge cow, super-long hair and a kid from the UK with impressive juggling skills.
Every year people submit their attempts to the Guinness World Records, hoping to be given a certificate saying they are an official record holder, or to be featured in the highlights book.
There are all sorts of weird and wonderful ways to break a record - one this year was the largest group of people dressed as astronauts.
Let's take a look!
Do you think you could break a record? Let us know in the comments at the bottom of the page!
Crazy records broken around the world:
This year's winners
Do you think you could break a world record? Well nearly 30,000 people around the world think they could!
Lots of people submitted their applications to the Guinness Book of World records and this year 2,638 made it into the book.
What is a Guinness World Record?
Since 1955, people have been sending in their record attempts to the Guinness World Records, hoping to be featured in a yearly book.
This can be anything from longest hair, most people with the same name in one place, most jumps in a minute - as long as you can prove that no-one else has done the record before, you could qualify.
The best records are chosen by Guinness and put into the book.
Expert juggling
Simeon is 15 years old, and earned himself a place in the book with his juggling catching skills.
He performed the most juggling catches in a minute.
Since he was 7 years old he's been a keep juggler and says he wants to teach the next generation to become amazing jugglers. Go Simeon!
Biggest afro
Over in the USA, 14-year-old Amir grew his afro for four and a half years, and according to Guinness, it's now the largest ever.
His afro is nearly 20cm high, nearly 25cm wide, and 226cm all around.
And on the same theme - teenager with the longest hair
Another guy who's been growing his hair out is Sidakdeep Chahal, in India, who's hair is 130cm long!
In the 2023 book, he's down as "longest hair on a teenager".
Huge cattle
Next up is a steer - which is a type of male cattle - look how massive he is!
Tommy the steer is from Massachusetts in the USA, and he's over 6 feet tall.
Tommy eats around 45kg of food every single day.
Oldest ninja athlete
71-year-old Ginny MacGoll has swung into the record book with her impressive skills in Ninja tournaments.
Ninja tournaments are fitness competitions that happen over a tough assault course - they usually involve leaping, pulling yourself up, running, and doing some huge jumps.
We beat ginny can "Beat the wall!"
What record do you think you could break? Let us know in the comments!