Children in Need: Author Liz Pichon reveals this year's official T-shirt
The official T-shirt for this year's Children in Need has been revealed - and it's been designed by author Liz Pichon!
You might know Liz from her books and drawings all about the character Tom Gates.
She says she's left plenty of space on the T-shirt for you to get creative and add your own drawings.
All the money made from these T-shirts will go to Holiday Hunger - a charity that gives kids and young people food during the holidays.
Learn about Children in Need:
Every year Children in Need bring out a T-shirt to raise money for a charity before the event starts.
The main Children in Need show isn't until November, but other events happen all year round.
Liz Pichon joined Hayley live in the Newsround studio to tell her all about the funky new tee.
What is Children in Need?
Children in Need happens every year - it's a big show that raises money for children all over the UK.
The money raised goes to charities that work with children that need help - this could be kids who look after a member of their family, are unwell or in a difficult situation at home.
Spotacular!
The theme of this year's t-shirt is... covering everything with spots!
You might recognise the spotty theme from Pudsey Bear's famous spotty bandage.
The T-shirt has plenty of spots all over it, and Liz is inviting you to add your own designs to it too.
The T-shirt comes in black and yellow, and the Pudsey face has lots of spots that you can colour in.
Liz Pichon is famous for her doodles - she wrote the Tom Gates books which are covered in funky doodles and exciting drawings!
She says there's a new Tom Gates book coming soon, and kids will be able to get involved by entering a competition with their own drawings and stories.