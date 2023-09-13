US President Biden: Why are people talking about impeachment?
Impeachment is a word you may not have heard before - but it's a big deal when it comes to US politics.
Its a way to hold a president accountable when it has been alleged he or she might have done something wrong.
While it could lead to the president being removed from office - their job - this has never actually happened.
President Biden has not been impeached. Rather a formal impeachment inquiry against the him has been announced.
What is an impeachment inquiry?
An impeachment inquiry is an investigation which usually takes place before a potential impeachment vote.
It authorises investigations within Congress, a part of the US government, to determine whether someone has committed impeachable offences.
For example bribery - paying someone to do something for you they shouldn't - and other crimes.
In Mr Biden's case, the inquiry will focus on whether the president benefited from his son Hunter Biden's business dealings in a dishonest way, amongst other issues.
Why is there an impeachment inquiry about President Biden?
The US House of Representatives - part of the government but mainly made up of Republicans who are the opposing political party to Biden's Democrats - has been investigating President Biden since January.
But the months of investigations have yet to unearth any concrete evidence of misconduct by Mr Biden.
But the house said their investigations have now shed more light on business dealings by the president's son, Hunter Biden.
Kevin McCarthy, the most senior Republican in the House claims these business dealings may be "serious and credible corruption allegations that Biden had profited off his son Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings".
The Republicans want to investigate further what Mr Biden knew about his son's activities.
Hunter Biden is currently under federal investigation for alleged tax crimes related to his foreign business interests.
It's also been alleged that the president's family received special treatment from US officials when investigating allegations of misconduct.
Republican-led investigations so far have not found any direct evidence of wrongdoing by the president.
What has President Biden said about the allegations?
President Biden has denied being involved in his son's business ventures overseas and of any accusations of corruption.
Biden's team said the president has no ties to his son's business operations the fact that the House of Representatives want to investigate Mr Biden further is "extreme politics at its worst".
They say the reason the House of Representatives are eager to investigate the president because he is a Democrat while the House is currently controlled by rival party the Republicans.
How does the US government work?
The US has two different houses: a lower house, called the House of Representatives and an upper house, called the Senate.
The politicians in the House of Representatives are similar to UK MPs - members of parliament. They represent their local population's needs and concerns.
There are also senators - two for every state. Senators represent the interests of the state.
For bills to become law, they need to be passed through both houses.
White House spokesperson Ian Sams said: "House Republicans have been investigating the president for nine months, and they've turned up no evidence of wrongdoing,"
The inquiry is being led by the most senior Republican in the House Kevin McCarthy - and some Democrats suggest he is pursuing this investigation to try to get more support from within his party - and stop them forcing a vote on whether to remove him from his job.
Others have said the Republican house is doing this so as to have more negative things to say about the Democratic party during the November 2024 general election.
What is likely to happen next?
The fact that the House of Representatives have started an impeachment inquiry doesn't guarantee that a move to impeach the president will follow.
The House of Representatives, where Republicans hold a narrow 222-212 majority, would need to vote in favour. It would then need to proceed to a Senate trial and vote.
As Mr Biden's party the Democrats have a majority in the Senate, they would almost certainly shoot down the proceedings if it gets that far.
Although impeachment is historically a rare event in the US, former President Donald Trump has been impeached twice, becoming the first president in US history to do so.
But proceedings against him were stopped both times by his fellow Republicans.