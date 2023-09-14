Send us your questions for word expert Susie Dent
- Published
Have you ever wondered why we use the words we do? Take a banana for example, who thought up that name? Word expert Susie Dent could tell us.
She's a lexicographer, which is someone who writes and edits dictionaries and defines the meaning of words that appear in the dictionary.
Susie is a regular on TV too and has been an expert in Dictionary Corner on a long-running Channel 4 game show called Countdown, where the contestants have to solve word and number puzzles against the clock.
She has written a number of other books and her latest, called Roots of Happiness, is out on 5 October.
It's published by Puffin and contains explanations and illustrations for happy and uplifting words and phrases that, in some cases, have been long forgotten, while others have only recently been discovered.
Susie will be visiting Newsround soon and can answer your questions.
Do you have a favourite word or phrase?
Let us know some of your favourite words or phrases in the comments and we'll put a selection to Susie for her tell us the story behind their meaning.
They do have to be real words though, so, alas, any fantabulous Roald-Dahl-esque fictional creations like snozzcumber or biffsquiggled, will need to sit this one out.
One of our favourite real words is floccinaucinihilipilification, try saying that faster and faster, over and over if you can!
Or how about bumfuzzle or cattywampus? It's time to get your thinking caps on. Isn't language marvellous?