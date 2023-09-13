Vladimir Putin and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un meet in Russia
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un have met in Russia for talks today.
Putin welcomed North Korea's Kim Jong Un at the Ostochny cosmodrome space centre in Russia's far east.
The trip is significant because it's the first time Jong Un has left his home country in East Asia in four years, and both countries are under heavy international sanctions - penalties for breaking international rules.
Both Putin and Kim are vocal critics of the way countries in the West - such as the US and the UK - are run.
The talks between the two leaders were described as "important and substantive" by a spokesperson for the Russian government.
But why are the two leaders meeting, what was discussed and what does it mean for other countries around the world? Here's what we know.
Putin and Kim make clear their support for each other
Both countries have been isolated from the Western world, particularly through sanctions.
In Russia this is mainly in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent war. North Korea's sanctions are because of increased testing of nuclear weaponry by the country.
This is a good reason for the two leaders to get more friendly - they can help each other strengthen their military power.
BBC Russia Editor Steve Rosenberg said: "Both Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un see potential benefits from a closer relationship"
Putin said he was "very glad to see" the North Korean leader, and mentioned times that their two nations have helped one another.
Kim Jong Un said "we will always support the decisions of President Putin and... we will be together in the fight against imperialism".
What do Putin and Kim want from the meeting?
There are things that both countries need. Both have military reasons to help each other out.
Russia's war in Ukraine means the country may need more weapons.
As Russia Editor Steve Rosenberg says: "North Korea has a huge defence industry with large-scale production capabilities. With Russia's war in Ukraine grinding on, Pyongyang (North Korea's capital) could prove an invaluable source of munitions for Moscow."
What might North Korea be hoping to get from Russia? Rosenberg says almost certainly Kim will be hoping for "humanitarian aid to help alleviate North Korea's food shortages".
North Korea's government doesn't like people from outside the country going there and finding out what's going on. Many people there rely on aid agencies, such as the United Nations, to provide food because there is not enough to eat in the country.
Russia has more advanced technology than North Korea - particularly when it comes to weapons - so there is speculation that North Korea wants to access to this information and tech to make its own weapons.
Putin also said Russia will help North Korea build satellites, after North Korea failed twice this year to launch their satellites into space.