MTV Awards: Taylor Swift breaks records, wins for Blackpink, Selena Gomez
After last night's MTV Video Music Awards Taylor Swift's massively successful year shows no signs of slowing down.
On Tuesday the singer became the first artist to win video of the year twice in a row - also becoming the first artist to win the category four times in total.
This year Anti-Hero helped her scoop the top prize, after previous wins for Bad Blood, You Need to Calm Down and All Too Well: The Short Film.
After the results were announced, the singer said: "This is unbelievable - I just want to say that the fact that this is a fan-voted award means so much to me."
"Based on the memories that we made recently - the most joyful and exhilarating experience - and we are not even halfway done."
It's really felt like the adventure of a lifetime this past year.
Taylor Swift, Speaking at MTV VMAs
But that was far from the only award the singer had to celebrate!
Anti-Hero also won in a whopping five other categories: Song of the Year and Best Pop, while her team that produced the video won Best Visual Effects, Best Cinematography, and Best Direction.
Taylor herself also won three more awards - Artist of the Year, Show of the Summer, and Album of the Year for Midnights.
Read on to find out what other incredible records TayTay has set and broken this year.
Taylor Swift record-breaker and history maker
The total of nine wins on Tuesday makes the music megastar second biggest MTV VMA winner of all time, with a total of 25 awards - with only Beyoncé having more.
Beyoncé currently has 28 - two of which were earned as a member of her band Destiny's Child.
This new set of records for Taylor comes shortly after critical success last week, when her track Cruel Summer was named one of the Songs of the Summer by the UK Official Charts.
The previous week the singer made history by becoming the first female artist to get more than 100 million streams in just one month.
This came after the superstar released her re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), in July which hit the top of the US and UK charts making her the first female with four albums in the US top 10 album chart at the same time.
Who else won at the MTV Awards?
There was also an award for Taylor's best pal Selena Gomez who won in the Best Afrobeats with Rema for his hit single Calm Down.
It was also a successful night for K-Pop girl band Blackpink who won Group of the Year, and Best Choreography for their song Pink Venom - but missed out on being named best K-Pop.
Olivia Rodrigo missed out in several categories, but her team did get an award for Best Editing for her song Vampire, while the 20-year-old stole the show with her performance of the song Vampire and Get Him Back.
Dove Cameron won Video for Good for her song Breakfast.