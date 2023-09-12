Libya floods: Powerful storm sweeps eastern Libya
- Published
A powerful storm has caused devastating floods in Libya, in North Africa.
Storm Daniel made landfall on Sunday, prompting authorities to declare a state of extreme emergency.
The eastern cities of Benghazi, Sousse, Derna and Al-Marj were all affected.
Two dams and four bridges in the city of Derna are reported to have collapsed leaving much of the area under water.
Authorities have declared Derna a "disaster city".
Libya floods - what has happened?
The severe flooding, affecting parts of eastern Libya, is a result of Storm Daniel which hit Libya on Sunday.
Ahead of the storm, the authorities in the city of Derna ordered residents not to leave their houses overnight on Sunday as part of precautionary measures.
BBC Weather said that Bayda, a town around 165km west of Derna, recorded 414mm of rain in 24 hours during Storm Daniel.
According to climate-data.org, September is usually a dry month in north-eastern Libya - but the recent rain accounts for 77% of Bayda's usual rainfall over a whole year.
Alongside areas in the east, the western city of Misrata was also hit by the floods.
Thousands of people are missing. Figures are yet to be confirmed but it is some outlets are reporting that more than 1,500 have died in the floods.
The Libyan Red Cross said that at least 150 homes had been destroyed in the floods and storm.
What is being done to help those affected by the floods in Libya?
The US has said that they will send aid to eastern Libya in co-ordination with UN partners and the Libyan authorities.
Egypt, Germany, Iran, Italy, Qatar and Turkey are among the countries that have said they have sent or ready to send aid.
Egypt was on Monday bracing itself for Storm Daniel.
Climate scientists have warned that global warming means more water evaporating during the summer, leading to more intense storms.