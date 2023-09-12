Link to newsround

FC 24: Who are the top players?

The hotly anticipated FC 24 game is out on Friday 29 September, but EA Sports has revealed the list of the top-ranked players on the game ahead of its release.

The game is EA Sports' first football themed-release since cutting ties with Fifa last year.

More gaming news

Sony unveils handheld PlayStation Portal

'It's a me, Mario' voice actor plans to retire from Nintendo games

Tears of the Kingdom becomes fastest-selling Zelda game

The ability rank of the players will allow them to have special playing styles and cool moves in-game.

The list is full of familiar football superstars, including Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Spain's star midfielder Alexia Putellas and England Captain Harry Kane.

Here are the top ten ranked players:

Kevin De Bruyne

EA Sports

Erling Haaland

EA Sports

Kylian Mbappé

EA Sports

Alexia Putellas

EA Sports

Karim Benzema

EA Sports

Aitana Bonmati

EA Sports

Thibaut Courtois

EA Sports

Lionel Messi

EA Sports

Harry Kane

EA Sports

Sam Kerr

EA Sports