England beat Scotland marking 150 years of football rivalry
England beat Scotland 3-1 in a game played to mark 150 years of football rivalry in Glasgow on Tuesday night.
The Three Lions, who have reached semi-finals and finals in major tournaments in recent years, showed why they are currently ranked as the fourth best team in the world.
Scotland, who are close to qualifying for a second European Championships in a row, are ranked 26 places below England and still haven't beaten their UK neighbours this century.
Scotland last won in this fixture in 1999, but hopes of another famous win faded when Man City forward Phil Foden silenced the Hampden Park crowd with a goal just after half an hour.
Three minutes later, new Real Madrid midfielder, Jude Bellingham scored England's second.
The home crowd had something to cheer in the second half when England and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire had an unlucky moment, scoring an own goal.
As he stuck out his foot to block a cross, the ball was deflected into the net.
But England were soon back on top, Jude Bellingham showed why he is one of the best players in the world right now, putting in a performance that even some Scotland fans applauded when he was subbed off later in the game.
Before being substituted on 84 minutes, the 20-year-old had added to his earlier goal with an assist for Three Lions captain Harry Kane who scored England's third.
The victory earned England their 600th win in all competitions, the first European team to do so in international football.
For Scotland it was only their second defeat in their past 20 home games, ending a run of six straight victories.
Marking the first football fixture between the two nations, played on 30 November 1872 - the match that day was played at the West of Scotland Cricket Club in Glasgow and ended in a 0-0 draw.
Six miles down the road and more than 150 years of football later, England's win over the Tartan Army recorded their 49th victory against Scotland overall.
Scotland have beaten England 41 times with 26 draws between the two nations.