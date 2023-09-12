Seven-year-old could be the youngest ever to climb Old Man of Hoy
A boy from America is believed to have become the youngest person to climb the Old Man of Hoy, a tall stack of stone off the coast of Orkney in Scotland.
Seven-year-old Cody got to the top of the sea stack with his father, an experienced climber and three of his friends in early August.
The previous youngest was another boy who climbed the Old Man of Hoy at the age of eight in 2018.
At 449ft (137m) high, the stack is roughly the height of The Great Pyramid in Egypt and taller than the Elizabeth Tower which holds Big Ben in London.
'A skyscraper made of stone'
Cody, whose family recently moved to Ayrshire from Missouri in the United States, loves to climb and was exploring lots of different climbing locations in Scotland with his dad during the summer.
On a separate rope next to his dad, he was supervised and given advice as they both climbed the sandstone stack.
Speaking to BBC Scotland, Cody said he was a bit scared at one stage as he did not want to make a jump off a boulder.
But after he managed to make the move he said he felt proud of himself.
His dad, Bill described the stack as looking like a "skyscraper in New York but made of stone".
What is the Old Man of Hoy?
The Old Man of Hoy is one of Orkney's most famous landmarks.
The 449ft (137m) sea stack is formed of old red sandstone and stands close to Rackwick Bay on the west coast of the island of Hoy in Scotland.
In the 1820′s stormy seas carved the rock into a stack and arch - two legs gave the Old Man his name.
But another storm eventually washed away one of the legs to leave the pillar that remains today.
Dan Bailey, who is the editor of UK Hillwalking, said it was the biggest sea stack in the UK.
He said: "I'm very impressed that any seven-year-old could physically get up The Old Man of Hoy - that's a real achievement."
Mr Bailey said climbing on any sea cliff can be overwhelming and not something to be attempted without supervision or climbing experience.
"You've got the wind, you've got the waves crashing, seabirds wheeling around," he said.
Red vomit
It wasn't just the height of the stack that Cody had to contend with.
Birds called fulmars, who nest on the ledges on the stack, defend themselves by vomiting a red, oily substance at climbers, who they see as intruders.
Cody said: "This bird had a really good aim and it spat on my face, right on my cheek."
"At least he didn't poop on me," he added.
Cody's climb to the top of the stack was nearly called off as they had to catch a ferry back to the Scottish mainland, but his dad got a call from the ferry company to say their sailing had been cancelled due to a storm forecast that evening.
Cody started climbing at the age of two and already has climbed a number of tall stacks.
He has now set himself a fresh target off climbing some of the other 10 tallest sea stacks around the coastline of Scotland.