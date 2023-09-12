Volunteers take part in training exercise to help beached whales
What's the best way of helping whales if they become stranded on a beach?
That's what a group of people have been learning about in the coastal town of Largs near Glasgow in Scotland.
The event, organised by a marine mammal rescue charity, used life-sized models of pilot whales with volunteers picking up new skills to help rescue them on the shoreline.
But why do whales become stranded? Keep reading to find out.
Why do whales and other species become stranded?
The UK has seen a rise in strandings involving pilot whales and other species in recent years.
For more than 30 years, scientists have been investigating why whales, dolphins and porpoises wash up around the UK coastline.
They say the reason why these mammals become stranded on beaches are not always clear.
According to the British Divers Marine Life Rescue charity, there are a variety of theories as to why mass strandings might occur.
They think that other whales might lead an injured animal ashore by mistake as they try to help it.
Mammals might also become frightened by loud underwater noises such as sonar and end up on the beach.
Or they simply might become lost in unfamiliar waters or enclosed areas like estuaries and harbours.