Daddy long legs: Why are there loads around right now?
Its legs are several times as long as its body and it can often be seen bobbing about in a flutter in corners of rooms just before bedtime.
But have you noticed that you've started to see lots more daddy-long legs in your house in recently?
As the weather begins to cool, you'll often find them in the house at this time of year as they seek warmth indoors.
The bugs - also known as crane flies - start life underground, before beginning to emerge around mid-August in the UK, reach their peak by the middle of September.
Daddy-long legs facts:
- The origin of the name 'daddy long legs', is not known, but some people think it may have come from the name of a novel called Daddy Long-legs, written in 1912.
- People in Scotland might call these bugs 'Jenny-long legs'.
- They are sometimes said to be one of the most venomous bugs, but this is NOT TRUE, they are actually completely harmless. They don't have any poison, and don't bite anyway.
- In autumn, there is a mass hatch of daddy long legs maggots. Called leatherjackets, they munch on roots in damp soil and breathe out of their bottoms.
- Their long delicate legs might seem useless, but if a bird tries to eat them, it will often end up with a leggy mouthful, allowing the daddy-long legs to escape (just with fewer limbs, as its legs don't grow back).