Dogtember: More than 100 dogs take over Saltdean Lido in Brighton

Dogtember: More than 100 dogs take over Saltdean Lido in BrightonPublished1 hour agoImage source, PA/Michael ClarkeImage caption, If you go down to the pool today you might be in for a splashing surprise! On Saturday Dogtember kicked off at the Saltdean Lido in Brighton - swimming sessions for both dogs and people - over four weekends in September.Image source, PA/Michael ClarkeImage caption, To kick off the event on Saturday with a bang, around 150 golden retrievers turned up to have a pawsome time frolicking in the pool as part of their 'Gold Rush' event.Image source, PA/Anahita Hossein-PourImage caption, A Lido is another name for an outdoor swimming pool. The dog-swimming events have been organised as a way to help raise money to keep the Saltdean lido - built in the 1930s - in good condition, so that it can be used by humans and dogs alike!Image source, PA/Michael ClarkeImage caption, One of the organisers of the event said they think around 8,000 dogs and people will take part in the 40 sessions throughout September.Image source, PA/Anahita Hossein-PourImage caption, The event, which started in 2017, is thought to be the biggest dog swim event in the UK. Deryck Chester, one of the directors of Saltdean Lido Community Interest Company (CIC) said “It’s complete doggy mayhem. The great thing about this event is everyone’s smiling."Image source, PA/Michael ClarkeImage caption, Dogtember will finish on 1 October, and it is hoped the event will raise around £60,000 to help take care of the pool.