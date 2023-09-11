Roblox: Will be heading to PlayStation 4 and PS5 in October
- Published
- comments
The makers of Roblox have announced that they will be heading to PlayStation consoles later this year.
Roblox is one of the most popular gaming platforms in the world, but currently fans can only play on computers, mobile devices, and on Microsoft's Xbox consoles.
Now, Roblox have announced that it will be available to access on PlayStation 4 and PS5 consoles.
More than 60 million people around the world play Roblox every day, according to the makers.
When is heading to PS4 and PS5 PlayStations?
Roblox shared the news at their annual conference in San Francisco, in the US, saying it would be available from October.
They also talked about new features as well as big and long-term plans for the platform.
They didn't reveal the exact details of how the launch would work, but they did say that players on both the previous and current generation PlayStation consoles would be "able to access the full catalogue of Roblox experiences".
Will Roblox be available on the Nintendo Switch?
When asked by gaming magazine, The Verge, if they would be releasing a version for the Nintendo Switch console spokesperson Roman Skuratovskiy said: "We want Roblox to be on all devices, anywhere around the world. At this time, we currently have no imminent plans to have Roblox available on the Nintendo Switch,"
However CEO David Baszucki hinted for fans to "stay tuned, because there are more platforms to come."
What is Connect on Roblox?
Roblox also talked about a new feature called Connect, where people over the age of 13 could call each other using motion capture technology to put their real life facial movements on their virtual avatar.
They also said that the Roblox app would be fully released on Virtual Reality headset Meta Quest from late September.
A test or beta version of the app was released for the Meta Quest in July earlier this year, and had over a million downloads in the first week of its release.