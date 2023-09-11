Nasa makes oxygen on Mars using Perseverance rover

A molecule is made up of two or more atoms that have bonded together. The number and kinds of atoms in a molecule, and the way they are arranged, decide what substance it makes. For example, a molecule made of two oxygen atoms joined to one carbon atom forms carbon dioxide - or CO₂. The C is carbon and the O is oxygen. The ₂ next to the letter signifies how many atoms of this element make up the molecule. Almost everything in the universe is made of atoms and molecules.