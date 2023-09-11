US Open 2023: Alfie Hewett beats doubles partner Gordon Reid in wheelchair singles final
Great Britain's Alfie Hewett has defended his US Open men's wheelchair title as he beat fellow Brit and good friend Gordon Reid 6-4 6-3.
Doubles partners Hewett and Reid have won 18 major titles together but yesterday's match saw them contest a Grand Slam final against each other for the first time.
Not only that, the match was also the first ever all-British final at a Grand Slam event!
It's the fourth time Hewett has won the US Open and his eighth Grand Slam singles title in total.
What happened at the Hewett Reid match?
The pair have only ever faced each other once before at a final - during the 2016 Paralympic Games - but never during a tennis Grand Slam event.
Hewett was in control throughout the match and won the final in straight sets.
After the game both players were full of praise for each other.
Hewitt said: "It's not easy playing your doubles partner in a Grand Slam final and I want to congratulate you [Reid] on a great week - it's nice to see you back in a final where you belong."
"It's the stuff of dreams to come here and play on a stadium court and to hold the trophy for a fourth time is something I'm very proud of," he added.
Reid said: "Congratulations Alfie, you've been the best player this week and deserve the title.
"I'm disappointed in my level, nothing really went right for me today but I'll go home and look at this and see you again next year," he explained.
It was Hewett's second Grand Slam singles success of the year, having won the Australian Open in January, whereas for Reid it was his first major singles final since 2019.