Bird Photography Awards: Check out 2023's winners

Bird Photography Awards: Check out 2023's winnersPublished23 minutes agoImage source, Anton Trexler/Bird Photographer of the YearImage caption, Congratulations to 17-year-old Anton from Germany who snapped this blackbird, shown as a silhouette against the Moon. This picture won him the best young photographer award.Image source, Jack Zhi/Bird Photographer of the YearImage caption, Next up - the overall winner - Jack Zhi with his photo of a peregrine falcon protecting her young from a pelican. He had been trying for four years to capture this moment perfectly.Image source, Henley Spiers/Bird Photographer of the YearImage caption, Henley Spiers in Mexico got this incredible underwater picture of a blue-footed booby preparing to snack on a sardine.Image source, Nicolas Reusens/Bird Photographer of the YearImage caption, This is a special glistening-green tanager - a little bird found in western Colombia and western Ecuador. Nicolas Reusens managed to get a snap of it leaning on a leaf.Image source, Rafael Armada/Bird Photographer of the YearImage caption, Hummingbirds are famous for their ability to hover and their long beaks. This one - the sword-billed hummingbird - has the world's longest beak, relative to its size.Image source, Arto Leppanen/Bird Photographer of the YearImage caption, This spooky image shows an owl looking similar to the stone angel that it's sitting on. Arto Leppanen, followed an owl around a graveyard during the owl's migration season to take this picture.Image source, Clément Cornec/Bird Photographer of the YearImage caption, Now this is an impressive shot. Three emperor penguins look across a windy, wintry landscape, with the sun turning them into silhouettes picked up by the camera.Image source, Levi Fitze/Bird Photographer of the YearImage caption, Here you can see an adult King penguin, on the left, being frustrated by the younger King penguin on the right. The photographer explained that when watching King penguins, they felt that the birds act quite like humans - apparently the adult penguin eventually got fed up and walked away.Image source, Cheng Kang/Bird Photographer of the YearImage caption, Cheng Kang took this photo on a winter morning in Victoria, Australia. They said that the scenery, showing birds surrounding a dead trees, made them feel peaceful and calm, and turning it into a black and white image after taking it gave it more "stillness".Image source, Julian Fernandez/Bird Photographer of the YearImage caption, This photo was taken at an abandoned farmhouse in Spain. The tiny bird looks as if it is sitting in the palm of the painting's hand, set against a gorgeous sunrise colour. Julian Fernandez said it took a lot of attempts to make it work.