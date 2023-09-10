Link to newsround

Bird Photography Awards: Check out 2023's winners

Blackbird in a tree against the MoonAnton Trexler/Bird Photographer of the Year
Congratulations to 17-year-old Anton from Germany who snapped this blackbird, shown as a silhouette against the Moon. This picture won him the best young photographer award.
Peregrine Falcon Falco peregrinus and Brown Pelican Pelecanus occidentalis. Southern California, United StatesJack Zhi/Bird Photographer of the Year
Next up - the overall winner - Jack Zhi with his photo of a peregrine falcon protecting her young from a pelican. He had been trying for four years to capture this moment perfectly.
Henley Spiers/Bird Photographer of the Year
Henley Spiers in Mexico got this incredible underwater picture of a blue-footed booby preparing to snack on a sardine.
Nicolas Reusens/Bird Photographer of the Year
This is a special glistening-green tanager - a little bird found in western Colombia and western Ecuador. Nicolas Reusens managed to get a snap of it leaning on a leaf.
Rafael Armada/Bird Photographer of the Year
Hummingbirds are famous for their ability to hover and their long beaks. This one - the sword-billed hummingbird - has the world's longest beak, relative to its size.
Arto Leppanen/Bird Photographer of the Year
This spooky image shows an owl looking similar to the stone angel that it's sitting on. Arto Leppanen, followed an owl around a graveyard during the owl's migration season to take this picture.
Clément Cornec/Bird Photographer of the Year
Now this is an impressive shot. Three emperor penguins look across a windy, wintry landscape, with the sun turning them into silhouettes picked up by the camera.
Levi Fitze/Bird Photographer of the Year
Here you can see an adult King penguin, on the left, being frustrated by the younger King penguin on the right. The photographer explained that when watching King penguins, they felt that the birds act quite like humans - apparently the adult penguin eventually got fed up and walked away.
Cheng Kang/Bird Photographer of the Year
Cheng Kang took this photo on a winter morning in Victoria, Australia. They said that the scenery, showing birds surrounding a dead trees, made them feel peaceful and calm, and turning it into a black and white image after taking it gave it more "stillness".
Julian Fernandez/Bird Photographer of the Year
This photo was taken at an abandoned farmhouse in Spain. The tiny bird looks as if it is sitting in the palm of the painting's hand, set against a gorgeous sunrise colour. Julian Fernandez said it took a lot of attempts to make it work.

