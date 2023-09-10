St Annes Kite Festival: Thousands in Lancashire watch kite festival

St Annes Kite Festival: Thousands in Lancashire watch kite festivalPublished17 minutes agoImage caption, The kite festival lasted for three days and luckily they had sunshine and warm weather, but there wasn't much of a breeze which isn't great for kite flying. Some struggled to make it up in the sky, but around a third did.Image caption, Look at the different kites flying over the beach. There was lots of variety from giant teddy bears, dragons and even sea creatures. The event is a partnership between Fylde council and SmileFactor10 which is a group of kite fliers.Image caption, Some of the kites had nice messages on them too. It wasn't just UK flies that took part, teams from Ireland, Germany, India and Norway all headed to the event to bring their own style to the festival.Image caption, On Friday night there was an illuminated kite flying show, where the kites had flashing lights to brighten up the night sky.Image caption, This year to be more sustainable, Fylde council decided not to have fireworks but do a sound and light specular instead, they said: "The dogs and cats of St Annes will certainly sleep easier this year!"Image caption, Thousands visited the event and you were event encouraged to bring your own kite and join in the fun. There was also performers, entertainers and a funfair to entertain the many visitors.More on this storyLook up! Amazing kites at Australian festivalPublished11 September 2019Could kite-flying robots power life on Mars?Published9 May 2021Kite festival in UK to support AfghanistanPublished20 August 2022