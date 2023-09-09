Morocco: Powerful earthquake causes damage across the country Published 1 hour ago

Image source, Reuters Image caption, Damage to buildings such as this mosque became clear after sunrise on Saturday

A powerful earthquake struck central Morocco, a country in North Africa, on Friday night just after 11pm.

It caused huge damage in several areas, as well as destroying large areas of the historic centre of Marrakesh.

Many residents and tourists were forced to spend the night outside, over fears of an aftershock worsening the situation in the city.

Hundreds of people are thought to have been killed or injured.

Many of those affected are believed to live in remote areas, where it could take longer for help to arrive.

The quake was also felt in neighbouring Algeria, but officials there said it had not caused any damage or casualties.

Image source, Reuters Image caption, Many people slept outside after the earthquake - including near a hotel swimming pool in the city - due to fears there could be a second tremor

In Marrakesh, dust could also be seen surrounding the historic Kutubiyya mosque, a major tourist attraction near the old city's main square.

One resident has told of how power and phone lines were down for 10 minutes after the earthquake hit.

How strong was the earthquake that hit Morocco? Magnitude is the size of the earthquake, and this is expressed in numbers. For example, a magnitude 5.3 is a moderate earthquake, and a 6.3 is a strong earthquake. The earthquake has been given a magnitude 6.8. The quake's epicentre in a remote area of the High Atlas Mountains was relatively shallow - but tremors were also reportedly felt a far distance away.

What are other countries doing to help?

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the UK was ready to give support saying: "My thoughts are with everyone affected by the terrible earthquake in Morocco last night.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said: "The UK stands ready to support our Moroccan friends."

US President Joe Biden has also expressed his sympathy for the victims of an earthquake and said that the US was "ready to provide any necessary assistance".

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Morocco," he said in a statement.

Image source, Reuters Image caption, People work next to damaged building in Marrakesh on Saturday morning following the earthquake

The leader of China, President Xi Jinping meanwhile, has sent a "message of condolence" to Morocco, state media have said.

Speaking at the G20 summit in Delhi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the international community would come to Morocco's aid.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also offered "solidarity and support to the people of Morocco", while French President Emmanuel Macron said he was "devastated" by the news and offered assistance to the country.

How have people visiting the country been affected?

Morocco is a country where many people from the UK go on holiday.

Clara Bennett, 21, a student from Hampshire was there with her parents and brother and has spoken of her shock when she first felt the signs of the earthquake.

She told BBC News: "I was just brushing my teeth and the whole floor shook."

Luckily, the house they were staying in was not damaged, but said when they came out onto the street "buildings had collapsed around us".

Image source, Reuters Image caption, The quake's epicentre was less than 50 miles from the city of Marrakesh

She added: "There was a great sense of community, people carrying disabled people, handing out water and food."

But one difficulty she had faced was how to get home. She said: "We've tried to get flights out, but everything is fully booked. We'd like to know what to do next and what help is available."

British Airways said it had changed the type of plane used on its route to Marrakesh, should stranded UK tourists need to get home in an emergency.